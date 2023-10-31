HEAD TOPICS

Five Hospitalised After Building Collapse In Mayo

TodayFM1 min.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene early this morning after the building collapsed in Mayo.

News Source

TODAYFM

The street in Kilkelly has been sealed off and local traffic diversions are in place, with people being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Five people hospitalised after Mayo building collapsesFive people have been taken to hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, after a building collapsed in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Five people taken to hospital after building collapses in Co MayoDuffy’s pub in Kilkelly at centre of Tuesday morning incident which locals say could have had worse outcome
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Woman hospitalised after 'bloodbath' dog attack may be facing plastic surgeryThe dog was subsequently seized by the WCC warden.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Ballina Stephenites crowned Mayo champions after low-scoring finalBreaffy’s quest for a first senior title continues following their 0-6 to 0-4 defeat.
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Mayo SFC final: Ballina Stephenites secure 37th title after low-scoring deciderBreaffy’s search for a first Moclair Cup continues as Ballina end 16-year drought in Castlebar
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardaí investigate following discovery of body in MayoA Garda spokesman said the course of the investigation would be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕