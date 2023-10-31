Five Hospitalised After Building Collapse In Mayo

The street in Kilkelly has been sealed off and local traffic diversions are in place, with people being asked to avoid the area if possible.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Five people hospitalised after Mayo building collapsesFive people have been taken to hospital, with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, after a building collapsed in the east Mayo village of Kilkelly.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Five people taken to hospital after building collapses in Co MayoDuffy’s pub in Kilkelly at centre of Tuesday morning incident which locals say could have had worse outcome

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Woman hospitalised after 'bloodbath' dog attack may be facing plastic surgeryThe dog was subsequently seized by the WCC warden.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Ballina Stephenites crowned Mayo champions after low-scoring finalBreaffy’s quest for a first senior title continues following their 0-6 to 0-4 defeat.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Mayo SFC final: Ballina Stephenites secure 37th title after low-scoring deciderBreaffy’s search for a first Moclair Cup continues as Ballina end 16-year drought in Castlebar

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gardaí investigate following discovery of body in MayoA Garda spokesman said the course of the investigation would be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕