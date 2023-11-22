Five counties express opposition to proposal to remove them from National Hurling League

A vote to remove five counties from the National Hurling League might not go ahead next month, with four of those affected having now strongly declared their opposition to the proposal. Louth, Fermanagh, Longford and Cavan have all expressed their intentions to vote against the proposal on December 2nd, while Leitrim have a management committee meeting scheduled for Thursday night, after which their position should become clear.

In advance of that meeting, Leitrim hurling manager Olcan Conway has released a strong statement in which he is critical of the board and labels the proposal as “just a cost-cutting exercise dressed up as something else”





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Shock and ‘disgust’ at proposal that would exclude five counties from the National Hurling LeagueCounties with too few clubs could be confined to the Lory Meagher Cup

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The novel case of the GAA seeking to promote hurling, by not playing hurlingThe proposal set to go in front of Congress threatens to be one of the most destructive things to ever happen to hurling.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Caoimhin Kelleher starts as Liverpool hit five in Europa League winJurgen Klopp’s side cruised past their French opponents.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Semi-Final Showdowns Ahead In Today’s National Camogie LeagueThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

‘Five interviews, five months and I still didn’t know if I got the job’The interview process took 5 months, involved 5 rounds of interviews, a technical test and 2x30-minute presentations. Is that fair or exploitative?

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

The most Galway fellas ever just gave RTE an absolutely hilarious interview about hurlingThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »