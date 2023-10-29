First we had climate denial, now we have the great net-zero con

Exxon Mobil, the US oil major, which spent decades trying suppress information about climate change, has signed up to a 2050 net-zero target. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

The report noted that no major energy producer had committed to phasing out fossil fuels and that there was a failure to adequately address Scope 3, or end use, emissions, making the targets “largely meaningless”.

Achieving a credible net-zero target requires – at the very least – the phasing out of fossil fuel extraction with perhaps residual emissions being offset by carbon extraction methods. The original plan was to mitigate for total emissions of around 120 million tonnes a year by 2030. But that would have meant buying a huge slice of the carbon offset market, which critics claimed was unrealistic. headtopics.com

Shell’s U-turn echoes similar ones by rivals BP and Total and – coincidentally or not – comes alongside a sea change in UK government policy on climate change. However, a recent European Commission study found that 85 per cent of offset projects failed to reduce emissions. A separate investigation by the Guardian newspaper, Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper and SourceMaterial, a non-profit investigative journalism group, revealed that more than 90 per cent of rainforest carbon offsets were worthless.

