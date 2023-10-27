First-time buyers mortgage drawdown return to Celtic Tiger era levels

First-time buyers drew down €1.9 billion of new homeloans in the third quarter of the year, the highest value of mortgage drawdowns since the Celtic Tiger.

Figures published by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) on Friday showed a total of 11,614 new mortgages with a combined value of over €3 billion were drawn down in the three months, a decrease of 21.8 per cent in both volume and value compared to the same ...

Read more:

businessposthq »

First-time buyer mortgage drawdowns hit highest levels since Celtic Tiger eraDrawdowns and approvals dip this year due to collapse in switching, says Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland Read more ⮕

Celtic twice lose lead but claim first Champions League point against AtleticoKyogo Furuhashi got Celtic off to a flying start with his second goal in two Champions League games. Read more ⮕

Celtic urge fans not to bring flags related to Israel-Palestine conflict to stadium for Atléti clashOne fans group intends to hand out ‘thousands’ of flags outside Celtic Park. Read more ⮕

Celtic make fresh Palestine flag appeal telling fans 'We all belong'Celtic fans have been urged by the club not to bring flags referring to the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflict to tonight's UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at Celtic Park. Read more ⮕

Celtic fans asked not to bring Palestine flags to gameCeltic have urged their supporters not to bring flags and banners relating to the conflict between Israel and Palestine to this evening's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Read more ⮕

Champions League: Haaland brace lifts Man City as Newcastle fall to defeat at home to DortmundCeltic hold on for a 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid Read more ⮕