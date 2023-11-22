First Snowfall of the Year Expected in Ireland

Weather maps have confirmed the exact date for the first snowfall of this year. December is nearly here, with many people wishing for a white Christmas. So far, it’s looking good for them as parts of Ireland are expecting chilly conditions very soon. Met Eireann also confirmed that high pressure will dominate later this week, bringing mainly dry and bright weather, before turning cold too as a northerly airflow is established with widespread frost expected by night.
WX Charts, a weather forecasting website, found that the first flurries of snow should land on Thursday, 30 November in the east of the country. These conditions will continue during the day, with Galway also expected to experience snow. Snowy weather will remain along the centre of Ireland for the days to follow, until northern counties, such as Donegal, get heavier snowfall on Tuesday, 5 Decembe
