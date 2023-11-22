First Snowfall of the Year Expected in Ireland

Weather maps have confirmed the exact date for the first snowfall of this year. December is nearly here, with many people wishing for a white Christmas. So far, it’s looking good for them as parts of Ireland are expecting chilly conditions very soon. Met Eireann also confirmed that high pressure will dominate later this week, bringing mainly dry and bright weather, before turning cold too as a northerly airflow is established with widespread frost expected by night.

WX Charts, a weather forecasting website, found that the first flurries of snow should land on Thursday, 30 November in the east of the country. These conditions will continue during the day, with Galway also expected to experience snow. Snowy weather will remain along the centre of Ireland for the days to follow, until northern counties, such as Donegal, get heavier snowfall on Tuesday, 5 Decembe





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Storm Ciarán: Death toll rises in Europe as Storm Ciarán arrives in Italy with record rainfallIreland weather: Calmer conditions bring break from recent flooding and stormy weather over weekend

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Rare “Sahara dust” weather event expected to hit Ireland this weekThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Ireland weather: Met Eireann forecasts brief sunny spell before rain returnsThe weather forecast for the October Bank Holiday weekend is not looking good

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland weather: Met Eireann issues rare Status Yellow 'dense fog' warningThe Status Yellow fog warning is in place for 22 counties

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland braces for 'intense' stormy weather with heavy rain and 'strong gusts'Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for the whole of Ireland on Sunday night

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »