First person to get the Covid vaccine in Ireland has died

It is understood that Annie had been diagnosed with cancer as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) before her death.

Annie was originally from the Liberties in Dublin but lived in Drimnagh and is survived by her three children John, Alan and Paula as well as her 10 grandchildren.Speaking about her death, Sinn Féin councillor for the Ballyfermot-Drimnagh area, Daithi Doolan, gave his condolences to the family.

“First of all, I just want to express deep sympathy for Annie’s family and friends. They’re in our thoughts at this difficult time,” he told The Irish Mirror. “I’m sure the people of Drimnagh will rally around them and make sure they get all the love and support that they need.” headtopics.com

Annie was the first person in the Republic of Ireland to be given the Covid-19 vaccine on December 29, 2020 at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. She said at the time: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.

“Like everyone else I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now. It’s brilliant that it’s here.” The first person in the world to get the Covid vaccine was Margaret Keenan who received it on December 8 2020. She received it at University Hospital in Coventry in the UK, but is originally from Enniskillen in Co. Fermanagh. headtopics.com

