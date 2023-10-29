First look at the new X Factor shows one of the most bizarre auditions EVER

The “first look” clip shows how Simon, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and our very own Louis Walsh were treated to a bit of a rave with original songIt’s a trademark of the show to have some hilarious and often embarrassing auditions during the first few episodes and judging by this, we’re in for some funny moments.

Fans of the show might remember that Nicole was gas craic during the 2012 series and it doesn’t look as though she’s going to tone it down anytime soon. This audition is gas altogether because the backstage crew got involved, raving and dancing, all having an absolute blast by the looks of things.

