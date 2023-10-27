First Ireland World Cup player in URC action as provinces name sides for round 2

Reality resumes as this weekend marks the return to action for the first of Ireland's World Cup squad.

Kieran Treadwell is another with motivation in that regard while Jacob Stockdale is looking to capitalise on his try-try start in Parma last weekend. Winger Nash missed the impressive Thomond Park victory over the Sharks with a stiff neck but is named in the side for the trip to Benetton (Sunday, 2pm) in place of Andrew Conway, who scored on his return after 18 months out but picked up a knock in training this week.

Leinster are in action on Saturday (4.55pm) and the RDS clash with the Sharks will see back row Max Deegan join the province's 100 club. Dylan Donnellan, a hooker, is primed for his debut for Leinster off the bench and Ireland under-20 Grand Slam winning out-half Sam Prendergast is also in reserve and poised for more game time. headtopics.com

Ulster: Will Addison, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (C), Kieran Treadwell, Dave Ewers, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney.

