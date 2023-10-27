Despite being illegal in the Republic of Ireland, fireworks are an occasional sight in the skies above many towns and cities - especially in the run up to Halloween., Wicklow Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant John FitzPatrick said fireworks are easily bought in Northern Ireland and there is little Gardaí can do to stop them being brought south.“A lot of people genuinely don’t actually realise that they are illegal in Ireland,” he said.

“It is an offence to possess an unlicensed firework and, in fact, one of your producers said to me she used to think they were legal on Halloween. “There are a few myths around and just to make it clear from the outset, it is actually an offence to possess an unlicensed firework in the Republic of Ireland.

“It’s an offence to light an unlicensed firework and it’s a serious offence to throw fireworks at people for obvious reasons and they do carry serious penalties - up tobut can’t enjoy it like the rest of us due to fireworks. They make her really frightened and could cause her serious injuries if she was hit by one.“We do see serious injuries every year and what’s most worrying is injuries to children,” he said. headtopics.com

“You’re seeing burns, you’re seeing permanent scarring, you can see loss of sight in some cases but certainly injuries to faces and fingers are the most prevalent.”Another safety issue in October is the burning of bonfires – and while some are licensed, Sgt FitzPatrick said many are illegal and best avoided.“The other thing is the actual collection of this material actually leads to an activity that itself could be criminal - for example, trespassing on premises.

Every Halloween, Gardaí and Fire Service receive a high number of callouts to bonfires & firework related incidents.Sergeant FitzPatrick said it is especially important for parents to look after their children and make sure they remain safe. headtopics.com

