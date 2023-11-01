Fireman married to Traveller awarded €5,000 for boss's discriminatory comments

The firefighter felt that these remarks were directed at his wife, who he claims the ASO was aware was from the Traveller community. This led to a deterioration of their working relationship. An independent person was appointed to investigate certain aspects of his complaint, while a senior firefighter was tasked with investigating others. The complainant claimed there were “serious flaws” in both investigations.

The firefighter referred the complaint to the WRC, seeking a new investigation and compensation from his employer, a county council, for the effects of the discriminatory remarks made by the ASO. At a subsequent disciplinary hearing, the firefighter accepted that his behaviour had been unacceptable and admitted that he had sent “unsuitable” text messages to the ASO. He was told to formalise his complaints about the ASO and was allowed to return to work.

However, he found that the employer had not dealt with the discriminatory remarks made by the ASO in a satisfactory manner. He also said the council had failed to take action in a bid to repair the relationship between the firefighter and the ASO.

“This letter should be delivered in person with someone not involved in these issues to date present, who should encourage the two to discuss what happened and their future working relationship,” said Mr Lonsdale.

“Finally, I do not think the effect of the discriminatory remarks on the worker has been properly considered or acknowledged,” he continued. “The worker is married to a member of the Traveller community and the ASO knew this.

