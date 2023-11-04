Firefighters rescue six people from apartment block fire in Dublin

Firefighters in Dublin rescued six people from an apartment block in Tallaght on Friday after it caught fire. Dublin Fire Brigade were rushed to the scene of the blaze yesterday evening, using a ladder to bring the people to safety. Breathing apparatus teams were then able to extinguish the fire in the apartment building. A spokesperson wrote on X (formally Twitter): “Overnight firefighters rescued six people from an apartment block in Tallaght.
Firefighters used a ladder to bring the people to safety and breathing apparatus teams were able to extinguish the fire.” Gardaí confirmed that authorities were altered to a blaze on Friday evening and that emergency services brought the fire under control. A spokesperson told the Irish Mirror: “Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a premises in Tallaght, Dublin 24, yesterday evening, Friday 3 November. Dublin Fire Services brought the fire under control.
