Firefighter reveals Princess Diana's final words after car crash

An emergency responder who was among the first on the scene following the Paris car crash that killed Princess Diana in 1997 has revealed the final words she spoke to him as he held her hand to comfort her. Firefighter Xavier Gourmelon was on duty when the vehicle in which the princess was travelling crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in the French capital 26 years ago, killing Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed, and the driver, Henri Paul.
The events are set to be revisited on the Netflix series, The Crown, next week. Gourmelon recalled that he had no idea who the princess was as he held her hand before she was removed from the vehicle in Paris. He had also assumed that she wasn’t seriously injured because her eyes were open and she was conscious. As he comforted her and told her to stay calm, Diana asked him “My God, what’s happened?” but then suffered a cardiac arrest moments later. The firefighter managed to resuscitate her and expected her to survive the accident, he recounted. “I massaged her heart and a few seconds later, she started breathing again,” he previously told The Sun. “It was a relief, of course, because, as a first responder, you want to save lives – and that’s what I thought I had done. “To be honest, I thought she would liv
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »