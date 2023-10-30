Fired Or Hired? RTÉ Guide Gets Cheeky With Queen’s Speech Jibe

The national broadcaster’s Christmas bumper guide has sparked a royal fury after poking fun at the Queen’s speech.The BBC broadcast is as much a part of Christmas Day in the UK as the turkey, festive trimmings and a visit from the fat man himself.

The photo of the cheeky description has gone viral after Twitter-user Damien Cahill posted it online.Senator Thomas Byrne asked: “Should our national broadcaster allow this to happen?”Sports journalist Ewan MacKenna tweeted: “Whoever did this deserves to be put on cover stories from January.”

A spokesman for PM81, the company which produces listings for RTE, said: “We apologise for any offence caused. It was an unfortunate choice of wording. headtopics.com

