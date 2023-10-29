Fire at refinery near major port put out, says Russia

"There were no casualties, no infrastructure was damaged, and there is no threat to the enterprise or residents of nearby settlements," the emergency administration authority of the Krasnodar region, which lies on coast of the Black Sea, said on its Telegram messaging app.

"On the night of October 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-type drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped," Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram.

"The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," it added. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Kyiv has been increasingly trying to undermine Moscow's war efforts with frequent drone and saboteur attacks on Russia's military and transport infrastructure away from the frontline. headtopics.com

The Afipsky plant, which was last attacked in May, can process around six million tonnes (44 million barrels) of oil each year. The port of Novorossiisk, together with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, bring about 1.5% of global oil to market.

The Krasnodar region is connected to Crimea - which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 - via the Crimean Bridge, itself a site of several Kyiv attacks over the course of the war that Russia launched against its neighbour 20 months ago. headtopics.com

