Fionn O’Shea on being cast as Samuel Beckett: ‘There was a moment of elation followed by crippling anxiety’

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren on casting for a trans child role: We looked all over...

we met girls and trans girls'Seismic omission' saw HSE worker engaged in 'quiet quitting' remain on full pay for over two years, WRC findsJohnny Sexton is wrong: Ireland needed more than a quarter-final exit to inspire the nationSeán Moncrieff: I wasn’t one of the victimised boys in my school.

‘A terrifying ordeal’: Man jailed for violently sexually assaulting former sister-in-lawWoman a shadow of former self and in ‘perpetual state of fear and anxiety’ since 2021 attack, court told Read more ⮕

Non-Irish citizens living in Ireland make up 12% of population, Census confirmsDublin City had the highest proportion of non-Irish citizens with 21 per cent, followed by Galway City at 18 per cent and Fingal at 17 per cent Read more ⮕

‘Anxiety’ racks Israeli hostage families as army assaults GazaHamas took more than 200 hostages back into Gaza following October 7th raids Read more ⮕

PICS: First Look At The Newest Cast Members To Join Made In ChelseaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Katherine Heigl joins the cast of Netflix’s Firefly LaneThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕