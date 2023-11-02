Finn McRedmond: Friends was not a show about the 90s, it was a show about the timeless march to adulthood

For most people, however – in fact, the tens of millions who tuned in for Friends at the time – Perry was not first and foremost this man mired in anguish, but instead he was Chandler Bing. The sardonic, quippy, smart member of the gang who lived in an impossibly large apartment on Manhattan’s West Side; a normal person with a white collar job and a girlfriend and hours to wile away in a coffee shop.

Perry’s death has – in a similarly tragically ironic way – brought Chandler back to life in our imaginations. Friends – which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 – was impossibly zeitgeisty. It represented the apogee of prime time TV, when the world tuned in together for a shared experience. It was a unifying cultural moment that, in an age of streaming services, is increasingly rare.Chandler belonged first to the Gen Xers who watched the gang of six navigate their late 20s in real time.

This is its enduring legacy. The ‘Rachel’ haircut hasn’t been in vogue for years; the apartment’s decor is dated; the laugh track that punctuates the script is especially wince-inducing for anyone under the age of 30. But these are background irrelevances. Friends instead aspired to a mode of timelessness that most sitcoms fail to achieve. That is precisely why its popularity relapses every few years.

Its manifesto is simple. There are universal truths to youth: work is hard and people lose their jobs – Monica is fired as a chef after a supplier mixup; friends have unequal amounts of money and this can generate terrible awkwardness – Joey orders the cheapest thing on the menu and is devastated when he learns the gang plans to split the bill evenly; people breakup and move on – the Ross and Rachel romance plot is interminable and very real.

