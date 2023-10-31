Finlay Bealham signs up for two more years with Connacht

“It’s been a huge privilege representing Connacht and Ireland, so I’m delighted to be extending my contract with the province,” the tighthead said. Advertisement “Playing for my club and country is something I’ll never take for granted, and representing Ireland at the World Cup in front of our incredible fans was one of the proudest moments of my career.

“Connacht has been my home for 12 years now and I love it here. We’ve had great days in the past and I’m sure there are more great days to come. “I can’t wait to get back playing with the club, and I’m more motivated than ever to help bring success to the province and national team in the years ahead.”

Bealham has made 189 appearances for Connacht since making his debut in 2014 and, having emerged from the sub-academy head coach Pete Wilkins hailed the homegrown star as a “world class operator.”“Quality tighthead props are vital in the modern game and with Finlay Connacht have a world-class operator in his position.

“He’s someone who keeps going from strength to strength and he’s proven his importance both to us and in the Ireland setup. He’s also a brilliant guy and really popular in the dressing room, so his commitment to Connacht for another few years is great for everyone concerned.”

