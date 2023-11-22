Finland to close most border crossings with Russia due to surge in migrants

The Finnish Prime Minister has said that the country will close all but its northernmost border crossing with Russia, following a surge in migrants which Finland claims Russia is intentionally pushing to the border. Since the beginning of August, around 700 asylum seekers have entered Finland without a visa over its eastern border. "The government has today decided to close more border posts. Only Raja-Jooseppi station will remain open," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told a press conference.

After seeing a surge in migrants seeking asylum on its eastern border in November, Finland last week shut half of its eight crossings to Russia. "Unfortunately, these measures have not been able to stop this phenomenon," Mr Orpo said. The government said that"it is clear that foreign authorities and other actors have played a role in facilitating the entry of persons crossing the border into Finland." "The situation also involves international crime," the government said in a statemen





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Our sword in the stone' - 700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rockA 700-year-old sword has been dubbed the ‘real-life Excalibur’ after it was discovered stuck in a rock in a Bosnian river.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Just 204 out of 700 planned 'rapid-build' homes for Ukrainian refugees completedThe completion date for the majority of the units has now been pushed back to next summer

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia attacks Ukrainian energy system 60 times ahead of winter, says KyivThousands of Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukraine’s power sector last winter

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine ready to repel Russia’s offensive actions in BakhmutRussia captured Bakhmut in May while Ukraine launched counteroffensive in June to retake occupied land

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Take a look around Solange Knowles’ effortlessly chic downtown Hollywood loftSinger, performance artist, and actress Solange Knowles has opened the doors of her loft, and her interior choices are truly exquisite.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

'The amount of speculation and negativity around this club, it's disgraceful'Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell launched a scathing tirade last night.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »