Finland to close most border crossings with Russia due to surge in migrants

The Finnish Prime Minister has said that the country will close all but its northernmost border crossing with Russia, following a surge in migrants which Finland claims Russia is intentionally pushing to the border. Since the beginning of August, around 700 asylum seekers have entered Finland without a visa over its eastern border. "The government has today decided to close more border posts. Only Raja-Jooseppi station will remain open," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told a press conference.
After seeing a surge in migrants seeking asylum on its eastern border in November, Finland last week shut half of its eight crossings to Russia. "Unfortunately, these measures have not been able to stop this phenomenon," Mr Orpo said. The government said that"it is clear that foreign authorities and other actors have played a role in facilitating the entry of persons crossing the border into Finland." "The situation also involves international crime," the government said in a statemen
