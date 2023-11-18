Fine Gael members gather for 'Special Conference'

The party is over twelve years in Government, in possession of the Taoiseach's office again and many of its members have hopes of a further term. However, after such a long spell in power and with the party refusing to contemplate a coalition with Sinn Féin in the future, some are asking if the party may be better off returning to the opposition benches to focus on building its support among the public.

This weekend, over 700 Fine Gael members will gather in Maynooth, for its"Special Conference", focusing on a number of themes including safer communities, farming and rural Ireland. It will not be a full Ard Fheis, with the usual big crescendo at the end in the form of the leaders speech. Instead Fine Gael will hold its Ard Fheis next April. Saturday's conference however is said to be fully subscribed according to organisers. No doubt it will be an opportunity to test the party mood in the months before the local and European elections, with some fearing they could be difficult for the party. "There will be panic if there's a bad local", one rural TD warn





🏆90. rtenews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTİE: Fine Gael TD calls for Enda Kenny to resignThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Mayo TD Alan Dillon elected new chair of Fine Gael parliamentary partyFormer county football captain and All Star to replace Richard Bruton, who will stand down at next general election

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Mayo TD Alan Dillon elected chair of Fine Gael parliamentary partyThe former GAA footballer replaces Richard Bruton who is retiring from politics

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Leo coy on future as Fine Gael leader if party enters opposition after electionWhile Fine Gael TDs are backing Mr Varadkar to lead the party into the next election, the Taoiseach would not answer if he would stay on as party leader if Fine Gael ended up in opposition following the next election

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Helen McEntee would have no issue with Israeli ambassador attending Fine Gael ardfheisMinister for Justice says it is important that diplomatic channels remain open during conflict in Gaza

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Need for ‘mature debate’ on immigration levels amid public anger, Fine Gael meeting hearsTD Paul Kehoe says migration is a big issue and that there was a need for a wider discussion on the matter

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »