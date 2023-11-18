Fine Gael members gather for 'Special Conference'

The party is over twelve years in Government, in possession of the Taoiseach's office again and many of its members have hopes of a further term. However, after such a long spell in power and with the party refusing to contemplate a coalition with Sinn Féin in the future, some are asking if the party may be better off returning to the opposition benches to focus on building its support among the public.
This weekend, over 700 Fine Gael members will gather in Maynooth, for its"Special Conference", focusing on a number of themes including safer communities, farming and rural Ireland. It will not be a full Ard Fheis, with the usual big crescendo at the end in the form of the leaders speech. Instead Fine Gael will hold its Ard Fheis next April. Saturday's conference however is said to be fully subscribed according to organisers. No doubt it will be an opportunity to test the party mood in the months before the local and European elections, with some fearing they could be difficult for the party. "There will be panic if there's a bad local", one rural TD warn
