Fine Gael leader Simon Harris to meet with Independent TDs ahead of Taoiseach vote

Fine Gael boss Simon Harris will meet with several Independent TDs ahead of a Dail vote to become Taoiseach next Tuesday. Denis Naughten, Peter Fitzpatrick, Noel Grealish, Matt Shanahan, and Cathal Berry confirmed they would meet with Harris over the coming days - while Michael Lowry was considering it. At present, the Government has a slim majority and doesn’t actually need the support of Independent TDs but they want their support. Noel Grealish said: 'Yes.
I will be meeting him before the vote on 9 Tuesday.' READ MORE: Urgent warning over 'coffin drug' being sold in Dublin for as little as €1 Mr Naughten also confirmed that he will be meeting Harri
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Harris meeting Independent TDs before Dáil voteFine Gael leader Simon Harris is arranging meetings this week with Independent TDs who he hopes will back him in a pending Dáil vote to become Taoiseach.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »