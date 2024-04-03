Fine Gael junior ministers compete for promotion in upcoming reshuffle

Several Fine Gael junior ministers are vying for promotion to Cabinet in advance of incoming taoiseach Simon Harris’s reshuffle next week. The new Fine Gael leader’s job has been made slightly easier by Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney’s decision to step aside from Cabinet.

While this means Mr Harris now has more leeway in his reshuffle with two senior Cabinet roles to fill – Mr Coveney’s and his own at the Department of Higher Education – there is intense competition among the junior ministerial ranks for elevation to the top table. Revealed: Counties with most expensive and cheapest creches, with €1,200 difference depending on where you live Parents living in south ­Dublin pay the highest monthly fees in the country for ­creches, while those living in Monaghan pay the lowest, an Irish Independent nationwide survey of 220 private creches has foun

Simon Harris has been announced as the new leader of Fine Gael and has promised this is a "moment for Fine Gael to reset".

All Fine Gael Cabinet ministers will "respect" incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris' decision to chop and change his Cabinet, Simon Coveney has said. The Enterprise Minister insisted that while he will contest the next general election, he will answer questions about his own future "in time".

Simon Coveney's decision to stand down from Cabinet next week means that there are two Cabinet positions that Taoiseach-elect Simon Harris will have to fill

Fine Gael leader and incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris is expected to chop and change his Cabinet

Minister says make-up of the new Cabinet would be a matter for new party leader and incoming taoiseach Simon Harris

Read Fine Gael leader Simon Harris' full address to party members in Athlone.

