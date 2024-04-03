Fine Gael junior ministers compete for promotion in upcoming reshuffle

Several Fine Gael junior ministers are vying for promotion to Cabinet in advance of incoming taoiseach Simon Harris’s reshuffle next week. The new Fine Gael leader’s job has been made slightly easier by Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney’s decision to step aside from Cabinet.
While this means Mr Harris now has more leeway in his reshuffle with two senior Cabinet roles to fill – Mr Coveney's and his own at the Department of Higher Education – there is intense competition among the junior ministerial ranks for elevation to the top table.
