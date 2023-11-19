Financial Struggles and Relationship Issues

Ever since we got together, my partner and I have had money worries, but it’s got much worse in the last year or so. My partner has a good job that pays well, but all we seem to do is build up more debt. He’s been on at me for months to get a job and help pay off some of the debt, but we have a one-year-old daughter who takes us so much of my time. He thinks all I need to do is get a childminder, but he has no idea how expensive this is.

I've looked and I know it would more than use up anything I could earn. I left school early and have no formal qualifications, so the best I could find is just about minimum wage. We've got an old desktop computer, so I tried doing some online survey work, but it's hard to pick out the genuine stuff from the scams. READ MORE: Ask Jennifer: Mother-in-law stress is affecting our relationship I keep looking but my partner won't let it go. I can tell he's worried about something at work, but he won't discuss it. He's been irritable and distant with me for weeks no





