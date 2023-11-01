File sent to DPP after Garda investigation into fresh George Gibney abuse allegations

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Man jailed over dangerous driving death of Garda wants driving ban liftedJamie McGrenaghan, now 31, knocked down Garda Robbie McCallion at Tara Court in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on March 26th, 2009

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Delivery man who lost part of leg after Garda crash eager to get home to BrazilJoao Henrique Ferreira, who has lived in Ireland for the last five years, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an unmarked garda car on the motorway at around 3.30pm on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car speak outPals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the city

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland's Brazilian community rallies in support of delivery driver injured in Garda incidentIreland's Brazilian community has rallied in support of delivery driver João Ferreira (23), who lost part of his leg following a collision with a Garda vehicle.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Deliveroo rider seriously injured by Garda vehicle says he wants to return home to BrazilM50 crash: João Ferreira has asked his mother about whether his leg was amputated or not

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Garda report details number of thwarted assassination attempts in IrelandThe number of assassinations thwarted since 2016 by An Garda Síochána has been revealed in their latest annual report, released on Tuesday, October 31.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕