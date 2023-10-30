Fight Back Against Cancer… Like Inspirational Sligo Man Martin Stenson

The Johnny Stenson Cycle is the perfect example of how to bring communities together and fight cancer at the same time.

Tragically, Johnny passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2009, just months after being diagnosed with the disease. His family were obviously devastated but his brother Martin decided that he would like to do what he could to help the battle against cancer.

“We try to keep it as leisure orientated as possible,” Martin tells us, “it’s not designed as a high-speed cycle. We stop regularly for lots of tea, sandwiches and soup.” “We get all the clubs to marshal the roads for us and there is great camaraderie between everyone. Lads from other clubs, they all turn out. Some cycle, some just help out as the cycle passes through.Local firms like Top Oil and Martin Walsh also help out, sponsoring custom-made jerseys with the colours of both clubs and the addition of the jerseys is a clever way to generate some extra donations. headtopics.com

Walsh is from Toulestrane, a neighbouring, and rival, club of Curry most of the year, but the cycle sees all that put aside. With very sizeable amounts raised in both cycles to date, Martin has some sound advice for any club who would like to take part in The Big Championship, the Irish Cancer Society’s big fundraising initiative.

Springboks cling on against 14-man All Blacks to go back-to-backKiwi skipper Sam Cane was sent off in the first half and his men came up just short. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury fight TV channel tonight: How to watch Francis Ngannou fight in UKTyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will clash over 10 rounds in Saudi Arabia to determine the so-called baddest man on the planet Read more ⮕

Faye Winter 'never checked' before breast cancer scare as she calls for changeFormer Love Island star Faye Winter has opened up about her recent breast cancer scare and believes that schools should do more to educate people on the disease Read more ⮕

Singer Sends Message to Cancer Stricken Teen Who Covered Her Hit SingleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Irish Teen Releases Heartbreaking Song to Raise Funds For Six-Year-Old Cousin’s Cancer TreatmentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This woman’s 30 second ‘trick’ to finding her breast cancer lump has gone viralThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕