Fiery testimony from Robert De Niro in NY lawsuit

Graham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while Mr De Niro's anger built as lawyer Andrew Macurdy pelted him with some tabloid-style accusations his client made about Mr De Niro's behaviour towards Ms Robinson as she served his needs, large and small, from 2008 until several months into 2019.

Ms Robinson, 41, is seeking $12 million in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm that she claims has left her jobless and unable to recover from the trauma of her job. She was being paid $300,000 annually when she quit, frustrated by her interactions with Mr De Niro's girlfriend and the effect she believed it was having on the actor.

The jury is also considering evidence pertaining to a lawsuit Mr De Niro filed against Ms Robinson in which he alleged that she stole things from him, including five million points that could be used for airline flights.Mr Macurdy asked Mr De Niro whether it was true that he sometimes urinated as he spoke to Ms Robinson on the telephone.Mr Macurdy told Mr De Niro he called Ms Robinson"b**** to her face".

"I was never abusive, ever," the actor snapped back, although he conceded that he might have used the word in conversations with her. The claim that he told Ms Robinson he preferred that she scratch his back rather than using a back-scratching device drew another angry rebuke from Mr De Niro, who said it might have happened once or twice but"never was with disrespect or lewdness".Quickly, he blurted an apology in a quieter voice as he glanced towards Judge Lewis J Liman.

