Few and Far Between: Guilty Pleas in Murder Cases

Jozef Puska pleaded not guilty to murder despite the volume of evidence against him. The sentencing hearing came at the end of a long trial. RTÉ's Legal Affairs Correspondent Órla O’Donnell looks at why guilty pleas in murder cases are few and far between. The trial of Jozef Puska, including pre-trial legal argument, lasted almost six weeks.

This was despite the fact the defence Puska had concocted to evade responsibility for Ashling Murphy’s murder was in the words of the trial judge"nonsense". The trauma and heartbreak endured by her family who attended every day of the trial, were obvious to everyone in court. The loss of their daughter, sister, partner and friend could only have been exacerbated by having to listen repeatedly to the details of Ms Murphy’s final moments and to the"pack of lies" told by Puska. In this case, the evidence of Puska’s guilt was, the prosecution said,"overwhelming". It may appear that there were moral or ethical reasons for him to admit his guilt. But, legally, there’s almost no incentive for a person accused of murder to plead guilty





