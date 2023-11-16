Festy Ebosele focused on training after impressive performance

Less than a fortnight after his man-of-the-match performance at the San Siro for Udinese, when he won the penalty that gave his side a shock 1-0 win over AC Milan, Festy Ebosele would be forgiven if he was still floating on air. But the 21-year-old from Enniscorthy has his feet firmly planted on terra firma, his sole focus this week on doing enough in training to persuade. 'Hopefully I will,' he says.

'I'm ready to play, whatever minutes I get, or whether I get any minutes, I'm looking forward to it.' He loved the experiences, though, not least coming up against France with 'some of the best players in the world'. 'We were praying every day,' Colombia host Brazil as support shown for Luis Díaz Sr after kidnapping. 'It was amazing to make my debut there,' he says. 'I wish I could have played longer, but it was a very good moment for me.' He's had no shortage of good moments in Italy since he joined Udinese from Derby County in the summer of 2022, a brave move considering the many challenges it entailed, among them a very different style of football

