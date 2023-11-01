Fertiliser maker Yara may cut output as profit lags

Its July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and excluding one-off items, fell 60% to $396m. Analysts in a company-provided poll had on average expected a profit of $630m.
"Although agricultural fundamentals are supportive, nitrogen markets remain sensitive to geopolitical and commodity market volatility," CEO Svein Tore Holsether said. Prices of urea, made from ammonia and the most commonly used fertiliser globally, have increased since the end of June, although gas prices have roughly doubled in the same period.
"Stocks are low and there are many who have waited with purchases of fertilisers, and whether those comes in the fourth quarter, the first quarter (of 2024) or the second quarter is uncertain," Holsether said.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕