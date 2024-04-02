Ferry Evacuated Due to Malicious Call

A ferry ready to set sail to Belfast on Monday night was evacuated prior to departure due to a "malicious call" that was made on board. The call was made aboard Stena Line's 11:30pm ferry from Cairnryan in Scotland to Belfast on Monday, 1 April, and the ship was evacuated, as confirmed by Belfast Live. Police Scotland attended the vessel at Cairnryan Ferry Terminal in Stranraer and evacuated the vessel as a precautionary measure. Searches were conducted and no suspicious items were found.
The Stena Superfast VII was delayed for around three and-a-half hours due to the security alert, departing Cairnryan for Belfast at 3am on Tuesday, 2 April. Normal service has now resumed on the ferry route
