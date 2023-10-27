Female pilot mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

A female pilot has voiced her frustration after a colleague mistook her for a flight attendant as she was sat in the plane’s cockpit.

TikToker @sabrinaleej’s video shared the awkward interaction in a video on the platform, which has racked up 1.8 million views. The clip shows the 22-year-old sitting in a plane’s cockpit wearing her pilot uniform with a bemused look on her face.

Sabrina explained that a gate agent had presumed she was a cabin crew member and added that people make similar presumptions all the time when they see her in the airport. Across her video, Sabrina wrote: “Gate agent looked me in the eye today, asked if I was the flight attendant. (Common occurrence).” headtopics.com

She added the caption: “It’s jarring to me because they work at an airport. You know what the pilot uniforms are.”One person commented: “As a flight attendant, I’m offended for you. Unacceptable. They KNOW our uniforms,” while a third commented: “Ask if they’ve been drinking on the job.

Someone else suggested Sabrina should have hit back at the employee by asking them if “they’re the janitor.” Another said she should have replied: “’Oh honey noooo… this is a PILOT uniform’ real slow and nice.” headtopics.com

And some wondered whether the gate agent had made the comment deliberately, wondering how he could possibly have made the mistake accidentally when the pilot and cabin crew uniforms are so different.In a follow-up video, Sabrina explained that being mistaken for a flight attendant wasn’t the issue at hand.“It’s an insult when it’s used to try to put me down after all my hard work. When you do that, you are insulting both me and flight attendants.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Female Garda members targeted in ‘offensive, malicious’ viral WhatsApp messagesPolicing Authority hears investigation under way to find who compiled, spread messages about colleagues Read more ⮕

Katie Taylor to make history at Madison Square Garden in first-ever female headlineKatie Taylor is set to make history in April by taking on Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in the first-ever female headline. Read more ⮕

Yes, Yes!! A New Sexual Era: Female Viagra Set To Hit ShelvesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Alaska Airlines off-duty pilot allegedly tried to 'shut off engines' mid-flightThis week, Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to 83 counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering an aircraft following the incident Read more ⮕

Here’s how tall you have to be to be a flight attendant for each airlineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕