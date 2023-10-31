Federico Rapali, Head Chef at Little Pyg, on his life in food

A chef who trained under the ‘Godfather of Pizza’, Enzo Coccia in Naples for four years, Federico Rapali has mastered the art of pizza making, evidenced byThough it took some convincing by owner Paul McGlade Jnr to get him to leave Italy for Dublin, Rapali made the move and is now Head Chef at one of the city’s most unique restaurants.
What does food — sitting down to a meal with friends, mindfully preparing a meal, nourishment, etc — mean to you? I do really enjoy grabbing some food with my friends and being in the moment, mostly sharing quality time with loved ones.Irish hospitality is just amazing, lovely people. There is room for improvement in every country and we improve together.The moment I found out we won the Best Pizzeria in Ireland.
Compliments to the chef — Now’s your chance to sing the praises of a talented chef, beloved restaurant or particularly talented foodie family member. I wouldn’t like to single out just one chef, we have an amazing team here at Little Pyg and we strive to improve every day.Of course, the best ingredients you can cook with , and with the people who love their job, with this combination you will serve and eat the best meal you can experience.: By clicking subscribe, you agree to receiving future communications from IMAGE and are happy for your data to be shared with IMAGE.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕