Fed leaves rates unchanged, says US economy is 'strong'

Though markets think the Fed may be done raising its policy rate, with financial conditions tightening on their own through higher market-based interest rates, data pointing to a stronger-than-expected economy and labor market have kept the prospect of another hike on the table.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 1830 GMT to elaborate on the statement and an economic outlook that, so far, has defied expectations of an imminent slowdown. The policy statement itself has become increasingly spare as officials have become less certain about their next move, balancing a sluggish but continuing fall in inflation against a sense the economy is likely to slow in coming months, and concern that pushing too much harder with rate increases could cause it to slow more than needed.

The phrase has been used to indicate a degree of patience in deciding on further rate increases, and an acknowledgement that the full impact of the 5.25 percentage points in rate hikes since March of 2022 has yet to be felt.

