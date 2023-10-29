The Weatherfielder was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier this year, soon after finding out that she was pregnant with Daniel Osborne’s baby.
She has since been lying to him about going to chemotherapy and instead, trying alternative medicine in an effort to cure the illness herself.“I’d love for the treatment in Germany to help Sinead, however I’ve personally researched it and a lot of cases, it won’t.
“Germany are doing a lot more research methods than we are, as England. However it’s not as successful as chemo is so for Sinead’s current predicament, she needs chemo on the NHS – that’s her best option.” headtopics.com
The actor went on to say that despite all of Sinead’s efforts to avoid chemotherapy, it is the only treatment that’s going to help her. “The only way you’re going to help Sinead’s diagnosis is with medicine,” she said. “The main way for actual treatment is chemotherapy.”that she was delighted to be involved in such an important storyline and that all of the feedback she’s received has been really positive.“Everyone’s been lovely and sweet to me, I’ve had people coming up and sharing their own personal stories. Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer in some way.
