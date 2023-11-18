Fear and uncertainty loom over Dublin 4

The French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said: “If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up people to collect wood and don’t assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea.” When it comes to a more local pond, there’s a distinct whiff in Dublin 4 these days – and I don’t mean the pongy breeze that wafts from the coast. That thing you smell is fear.

Fear for the future, fear around job stability , fear about where on earth all this money that outlines his vision for the future of the organisation. Well, vision-ish. In the commitments, there are terms that will send shivers through any worker: “streamlined”, “reduced overheads” and, for those asleep at the back, “fewer employees”.to two main elements, it’s this: letting people go, and letting people i





Read more: IRİSHTİMES » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Protesters occupy EU offices in Dublin over ‘support’ for Israel in conflictDublin for Gaza group protest at European Commission office in Dublin city centre

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Dublin for Gaza protestors occupy EU Commission offices in Dublin city centre'Let us be clear - blood is on the hands, not just of the Israeli military and leadership, but on the hands of those states and institutions who have provided cover for these atrocities, such as the European Union'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Una Healy shows off DJ skills at a star-studded Christmas party in DublinThe Irish singer took to the decks to celebrate fashionista Carol Byrne’s new Christmas collection with Very.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Environmental Health Officer Inspects Dublin Hotel KitchenEnvironmental health officer Claudia Gildea inspects the kitchen of an unnamed hotel in the centre of Dublin. Rats alive and dead, cockroaches roaming free, rotting birds, filthy kitchens and raw sewage are just some of the eye-catchingly revolting words and phrases found in(HSE) and have been a staple of Irish journalism for years, always attracting readers with a keen interest in restaurant horrors.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »