Father pleads to keep son's name on peace centre

The father of an IRA bombing victim has begged a council to keep his son’s name on a peace centre set up in his memory. Colin Parry set up an educational charity as a memorial to son Tim, 12, who was killed in Warrington along with three-year-old Johnathan Ball in 1993.

Warrington Borough Council acquired its building as part of a scheme to develop it, but Colin and wife Wendy fear the boys’ names may be taken off.

