Father of three children killed by mother speaks about living positively

Andrew McGinley said he tries to live his life now in a positive way and said his children wouldn’t want him to be “sad”. Speaking ahead of today, their anniversary, he said: “My mantra is the kids wouldn’t want me to be sad and I know that because we were always laughing and joking and messing. “Sometimes when strange things happen around me, I think that’s the kids messing with me because we were just a gang of messers.

READ NEXT: Heartbroken dad Andrew McGinley shares last-ever clip of kids before they were killed by mother “So I know they wouldn’t want me to be sad. So I try to live positively.” Andrew McGinley's three children – Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) – died at their family home at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin on January 24, 2020. A previous sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court in September 2020 heard the three young siblings had died from suffocation. His wife Deirdre Morley, a paediatric nurse, was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity following a trial at the Central Criminal Court in May 202





