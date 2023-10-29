Father of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz missing in Colombia amid kidnapping reports

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Liverpool support Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in ColombiaThe country’s president said the player’s mother “has been rescued” but his father remains missing. Read more ⮕

Luis Diaz's dad rescued from kidnapping after shootout leaves two deadThe parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday evening, his mother's safe return has been confirmed and his father has reportedly also been rescued Read more ⮕

Ivanka Trump must testify at father’s fraud trial, court rulesJudge rejects Ivanka Trump’s argument that she no longer lives in New York and has stepped down from her role at the Trump Organization Read more ⮕

Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murderNew hearing into the 2015 killing of the Limerick man in North Carolina is due to take place next week amid speculation about potential plea agreement Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury was named after Mike Tyson - now legend is training Francis NgannouWorld heavyweight champion Fury was born to be a fighter, according to his father, and now must face the man after whom he was named in 'Iron Mike' tonight Read more ⮕

UCD FC star Evan Osam: Footballer dad, severe injury and careerIt's no wonder Evan Osam is so talented considering his father is St Patrick's Athletic legend Paul Osam - here's everything you need to know about him and his career Read more ⮕