Father of Irish-Israeli girl held hostage in Gaza begs for her release

The father of an Irish-Israeli girl who was presumed dead but is now believed to be alive and being held hostage in Gaza has opened up about his hope to see her again as he begs for her release in an emotional interview. Emily Hand was presumed dead following attacks on October 7. The eight-year-old had gone for a sleepover at a friend’s house and was having a “girly night” when Hamas is said to have stormed their kibbutz.

However, DNA testing that was carried out at the scene of the attack has led authorities to believe that Emily was not among the remains found at the scene, meaning she could still be alive. Following the attack, ‌her father Tom Hand made headlines around the world when he told CNN that he was relieved that his daughter had died and was not kidnapped. Now, in an interview from Israel with Virgin Media, Tom says he has imagined the worst for Emily and hopes her captors will look after her. Opening up about hearing his daughter may still be alive, The Dublin man told The Group Chat podcast on Virgin Media Television: "It was great to know that there was a possibility she's alive and well and that one day we will get her back and I can hug her.

