– Father Claims Piece Of African Desert To Keep His Promise Of Making Daughter a Real Princess

It’s easy to say your daughter is a princess, but one man made it his mission to keep a promise to make his little girl real-life royalty.

Jeremiah Heaton, from Virginia, has claimed a piece of land between Egypt and Sudan for his 7-year old daughter Emily, who dreams of being a princess (while sleeping in her custom built castle bed). The father adopted an 800 square mile stretch of desert in north-east Africa, otherwise known as Bir Tawil, after he conducted an online search for unclaimed areas of land. Heaton’s efforts to claim the land included travelling to the remote spot and planting a flag in the ground.The new royal family will include Princess Emily, and her two brothers Prince Justin and Prince Caleb.Now all the new royals need is for Sudan and Egypt to recognise the land as their Kingdom of North Sudan.

