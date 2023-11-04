Fatal accident on N67 at Moyasta

The incident happened at around 7.10pm on the N67 at Moyasta between Kilrush and Kilkee. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem. Part of the N67 at Moyasta is closed with diversions in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward including road users with dash cam footage travelling on the N67 in the Moyasta area between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station

