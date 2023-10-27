Fans thank Patrick Kielty for 'finally' getting new part of Late Late 'to work'

The Late Late Show returned to our screens in September with a new host in Patrick and a revamped set.
The format had been changed slightly too, with Patrick bringing out multiple guests at a time - similar to Graham Norton's rival Friday night chat show on BBC One. Read more: Late Late Show viewers in stitches as Patrick Kielty and Daniel O'Donnell perform impromptu duet
In recent weeks some viewers had complained about this aspect and felt some of the guests didn't gel together. But on Friday night's show, viewers were full of praise for Daniel O'Donnell staying on set while Ricky Tomlinson was being interviewed.The next guest was actor Ricky Tomlinson and viewers loved how he interacted with not only host Patrick, but Daniel too, as the unlikely pair poked fun at each other.
"Think the #latelate is finding it's feet with great mix of guests and knowing when to let them flow through a chat naturally. Daniel and Ricky super banter and engaging stories," one viewer posted on X, formerly Twitter.A third fan pointed out: "They finally managed to get this random collection of guests bit to work.""These 3 were great together," said another.
"Was great seeing Ricky Tomlinson and Daniel O'Donnell knocking great gas out of each other," chipped in a sixth.The Late Late Show airs Friday nights at 9.35pm on RTE One.