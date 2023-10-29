Fans slam controversial Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou decision

Fans have slammed the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou decision as the judges in Riyadh, via a split decision, awarded the Gypsy King the win.

Ngannou knocked Fury down in the third round and controlled the earlier rounds of the fight before Fury came back into it. Fans and boxing pundits let their thoughts out on social media after the fight as Ngannou received huge backing from viewers.Ngannou wasn’t given much of a chance beforehand as Carl Frampton described the fight as a warm-up for Fury ahead of his clash with Oleksandr Usyk but the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia suddenly changed after Ngannou’s fast start.

One fan commented: “The final result was completely unfair. I had it down as a 96-94 (could argue a 95-94) to Ngannou. God knows where 96-93 to Fury came from by one of the judges! Ngannou won the fight without a doubt! Fury was given the result just to protect the sanctity of boxing!” headtopics.com

Another: “Another fight where I am gobsmacked and bewildered at the result #furyvsngannou #FuryNgannou. It’s starting to get silly in my opinion. I love Tyson Fury, but Ngannou won that fair and square #Ngannou”

Even NBA star LeBron James commented on the result as he posted on X: “Exactly why I don't watch boxing! C'mon man!” Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was interviewed after the match and voiced his opinion on the split decision. headtopics.com

“I thought Ngannou won by two rounds. The boxing world has gone mad. Forget Fury-Usyk, no one’s interested. Just give us Fury-AJ. AJ will knock Tyson Fury out inside six rounds,” he said. “I don’t know what I was watching. I don’t know what Tyson Fury was doing. I'm still completely lost for words,” added Hearn.

