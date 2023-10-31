Fans rush to defend Martin Scorsese after ’Avengers’ director Joe Russo takes pot shot at him (and his dog)

However, Russo saw it as an opportunity to get even with Scorsese after he responded with his own video, which was captioned ’It appears we have the same muse… @martinscorsese_’, ’Aww look, he’s got a schnauzer! I love schnauzers,’ says Russo in the video. ’And his name is Oscar. That’s really cute.’ He then turns to his own dog, and says ’Ok come on, Box Office.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: James Gabriel Martin’s carrot and courgette carbonaraDinner Dash: A quick and easy recipe that’s perfect for a weekday dinner

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Arachas hires former Bank of Ireland executive as finance chiefBroker names Martin Mohan as CFO

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have welcomed a baby boyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Charles Leclerc booed by furious Mexico GP fans for role in Sergio Perez crashSergio Perez had the support of the home crowd at the Mexico Grand Prix, but his race lasted for just a few seconds before contact with Charles Leclerc sent him crashing out

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Emotional fans pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Friends Experience in DublinMany struggled to hold back tears at the event at the 3Arena following the actor's death in Los Angeles

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Fans can't believe what Roy Keane wanted Hojilund to do in Manchester derbyKeane's reaction shocked many fans who thought it was out of character for the Corkman

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕