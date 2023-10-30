Fans praise Matt LeBlanc for having Matthew Perry's back in old interview

, on Saturday, October 28. Matt LeBlanc and his cast-mates always referred to Perry as 'Matty' and described him as 'their brother'.The 54-year-old died at the weekend after being found in the hot tub at the rear of his Los Angeles home. Emergency responders attempted a 'water rescue' but it was, unfortunately, in vain.

Many have spoken of the deep bond that existed between the six main cast members of Friends, the hit TV show that ran from 1994 to 2004. Perry himself spoke of that bond in the 2021 Friends reunion, which was hosted by James Corden and aired on NBC.

"The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it. "That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it. You apologised to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked."Of all the relationships in Friends, the most cherished one was between Perry's Chandler Bing character and Joey Tribbiani, played by LeBlanc. headtopics.com

Evidence of how close and collegial the main cast members were is very clear in an Entertainment Tonight interview Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc featured in, around the time of that reunion special.Chatting to Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, over Zoom, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were all in top form, and excited about their reunion show.

Schwimmer was chatting away to Turner about his early memories of his cast mates when Perry started gesticulating to people off camera to quieten down. Perry was unaware, though, that he was still in shot as Schwimmer was speaking. headtopics.com

Matthew Perry: Final Instagram post becomes haven for his grieving fansThe last Instagram post of Matthew Perry is circulating online after news of his death has sparked a flurry of tributes online. Read more ⮕

Emotional fans pay tribute to Matthew Perry at Friends Experience in DublinMany struggled to hold back tears at the event at the 3Arena following the actor's death in Los Angeles Read more ⮕

Friends fans share heartbreaking Joey image in tribute to Matthew PerryFriends fans have shared a heartbreaking image of the character Joey in tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry revealed how he would like to be rememberedMatthew Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on 'Friends', but his iconic role isn't what he wanted to be remembered for. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's neighbour on 'sad and disturbing' scene after 'seeing too much'Matthew Perry's 17-year-old neighbour has detailed the 'disturbing' scene he witnessed on the night of the Friends actor's death after 'seeing too much' Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry could never shake off Chandler Bing or his demonsFriends actor, who died aged 54 in apparent drowning, was victim of demons far more pernicious than typecasting Read more ⮕