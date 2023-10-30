Fans praise Matt LeBlanc for having Matthew Perry's back in old interview

, on Saturday, October 28. Matt LeBlanc and his cast-mates always referred to Perry as 'Matty' and described him as 'their brother'.The 54-year-old died at the weekend after being found in the hot tub at the rear of his Los Angeles home. Emergency responders attempted a 'water rescue' but it was, unfortunately, in vain.
Many have spoken of the deep bond that existed between the six main cast members of Friends, the hit TV show that ran from 1994 to 2004. Perry himself spoke of that bond in the 2021 Friends reunion, which was hosted by James Corden and aired on NBC.
"The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it. "That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it. You apologised to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked."Of all the relationships in Friends, the most cherished one was between Perry's Chandler Bing character and Joey Tribbiani, played by LeBlanc. headtopics.com
Evidence of how close and collegial the main cast members were is very clear in an Entertainment Tonight interview Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc featured in, around the time of that reunion special.Chatting to Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, over Zoom, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were all in top form, and excited about their reunion show.
Schwimmer was chatting away to Turner about his early memories of his cast mates when Perry started gesticulating to people off camera to quieten down. Perry was unaware, though, that he was still in shot as Schwimmer was speaking. headtopics.com