Fans can't believe what Roy Keane wanted Hojilund to do in Manchester derby

Roy Keane says Rasmus Hojlund should have gone down under contact from Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson in the first half of the Manchester derby.

When speaking at halftime on Sky Sports Roy Keane said: “Hojlund’s going through, Stones is obviously putting him under pressure.“I think he’s got to go down for a penalty.“If he falls into the goalkeeper…I think if he goes down there and kicks into the goalkeeper. I think it’s a penalty,” Keane added.While another commented: "'I think he should go down for a penalty, I'm not asking for players to cheat' He literally just did.

“Maybe not in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson controlled in those days because in that moment I think there were only two or three teams. “Now there are more clubs with a lot of incredible managers - so maybe not in that way. If they make good decisions, with the hierarchy and the sports director and manager, and get players with the same ideas, come on!” headtopics.com

