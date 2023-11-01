Fans are loving Amy Huberman's 'saucy' Halloween costume

Read more:Mayo star Aidan O'Shea lifts lid on engagement to girlfriend Kristin and shares wedding plans "Sure listen, any excuse to get dressed into a saucy outfit for Halloween wha," she captioned a snap of herself in the Heinz costume.

Her followers loved the outfit, with one commenting: "The real question is....will you sleep in the fridge or the press.""Oh yes... you win Halloween," one laughed. "It’s just so flattering on me. Almost wore it to the awards on Sunday in Paris. Was a definite toss up," Amy wrote in the comments.

Celebs were bringing their A game this year when it came to Halloween costumes. Ireland AM presenters Muireann O'Connell, Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes dressed up as the characters of Little Red Riding Hood, while Rosanna Davison and her husband Wes Quirke channelled their inner Barbie and Ken with outfits from the new film that came out this summer.

Amy's stunning ketchup ensemble comes as she and her husband Brian O'Driscoll looked glam as they stepped out last week for the World Rugby Awards in Paris. She stunned in a form fitting floral dress while Brian kept things classic with a tuxedo.

"Thank you to the #worldrugbyawards for a beautiful ceremony last night, not the final we had all hoped but the Irish definitely represented in the awards categories. And congratulations to the RWC winners!" she wrote as she shared some snaps of the pair.

