Fancy Playing A Prank On Your Friends Who Have iPhones? Right This Way

IPhone users all across Twittersphere have been getting caught out this week thanks to a nifty little trick on the phone.

1) open an iMessage 2) hold down the camera icon 3) when it appears, slide your thumb up to the new camera icon 4) you’re welcomeAnd ever since, people have been getting caught out in hilarious fashion. Here’s a sneaky glimpse at what happens, though you really should get one of your friends to try it out for you! (Cue evil laughter).SCREW YOU. IN MY BLEARY EYES STATE, I JUST SENT THREE SELFIES TO A GOOD MATE OF MINE AND WON’T LIVE THIS DOWN.Favourite tweet of all time.

You can officially have afternoon tea with the Queen (well, sort of)Fancy afternoon tea with the Queen? Read more ⮕

Liverpool Champions League hero still playing at 42 after Rafa Benitez blastsMilan Baros was part of the unfancied Liverpool side that claimed Champions League glory in 2005 but his time at Anfield didn't come with clashing with his managers Read more ⮕

Fair City's Jim Bartley explains reason for retiring after 34 years playing BelaThe actor issued a heartfelt statement this week to announce he is stepping away from the RTE soap opera after more than three decades, explaining his health comes first Read more ⮕

– Captain America – The Winter Soldier, Keep Playing To Your Strengths Marvel!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fancy working for one of the world’s biggest bloggers? Zoella’s hiringThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers lead tributes to ice hockey star Adam Johnson after accidentAdam Johnson has passed away aged 29 following a freak accident while playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night Read more ⮕