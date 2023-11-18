Fanagan's Funeral Directors: Keeping the Family Business Feel

Stepping in to lead a business that had been family run for six generations is inevitably a challenge. But, having managed the logistics around the visits of seven US presidents to Ireland, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Bryan Murphy was comfortable it was a challenge he could meet. 'The family ethos, the family values. It’s absolutely essential that we keep that family business feel,' he says.

'And they’re stronger probably than ever now, because the family is able to concentrate on the networking ambassadorial stuff – all of that which drives the business forward and makes Fanagans what it is today.' Fanagans is, by a distance, the largest funeral business in Ireland. It handles about 2,200 funerals a year compared, it says, with about 1,500 at its nearest rival





🏆70. IrishTimesBiz » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: Two directors quit Cuisine de France parent Aryzta amid dispute over leadershipGordon Hardie, the board’s only Irish director, has resigned with immediate effect

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

ENTERTAİNMENTIE: Fans rush to defend Martin Scorsese after ’Avengers’ director Joe Russo takes pot shot at him (and his dog)He is one of the most celebrated film directors of all time, but not everyone is a fan of Martin Scorsese - including one of his fellow directors.Of course, Jo...

Source: entertainmentIE | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: How do I reclaim the funeral expenses for my brother who was separated from his wife?Q&A: I borrowed to pay bills for funeral flowers, food and headstone. How do I get that money back?

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Funeral of missionary Maud Kells to be held in TyroneThe funeral service of the former Presbyterian missionary Maud Kells will take place in Co Tyrone this afternoon.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Benedict Cumberbatch Pens Apology Letter after Missing Funeral of 14-Year-Old FanThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

RTENEWS: Funeral for Tina Satchwell to take place in CorkThe funeral service for Tina Satchwell, whose body was found at her home in Youghal, Co Cork, more than six years after she was reported missing, is to take place later today.

Source: rtenews | Read more »