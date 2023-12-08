Famous Faces Attend Opening Night of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A number of famous faces stepped out last night in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre for the opening night of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Also spotted on the night were Jennifer Zamparelli and daughter Florence, Kathryn Thomas and her daughter Ellie, Marty Whelan and his son Thomas, Ray Darcy and wife Jenny and their son Tom, Suzanne Kane, Erica Cody, Matilda actress Alesia Weir, Sonya Lennon as well as Marty Miller and Dee Woods.

The musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka. When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they’ve always dreamed of





