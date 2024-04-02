Family pays tribute to teenager who lost battle with rare cancer

The heartbroken family of a teenager who lost his battle with a rare cancer have paid tribute to their "gentle giant" after he passed away on Easter Sunday. Owen McAfee from Armagh died peacefully surrounded by his family, and he will be laid to rest on later in the week, reports Belfast Live. A fundraiser was launched by his family last September to help raise money for his cancer treatment after being diagnosed earlier in 2023.

Owen was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in July 2022 at the age of 17, after he had been having problems with his right hip for around 18 months. The teenager had reduced range of motion and weakness, but no pain and no swellings or lumps. During Covid times, this was diagnosed over the phone as hypermobility of his hip joint and he began a private physiotherapy program to try and regain the strength in his hip

